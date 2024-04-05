BSU Hockey Defenseman Eric Pohlkamp Commits to Denver

Earlier this week, we told you that Bemidji State men’s hockey freshman and standout defenseman Eric Pohlkamp announced that he was entering the transfer portal. Now, as reported by Brad Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald, Pohlkamp has committed to the University of Denver.

The product of Brainerd left high school early to play junior hockey with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders before joining Bemidji State. Back in January, Pohlkamp competed at the World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden, where Team USA won a gold medal.

And as a point of note, the head coach of Team USA was University of Denver head coach David Carle.