BSU Football’s Ty Cobb Wins Bobby Bell Impact Award for Division II

Bemidji State football’s Ty Cobb is adding to his trophy case after receiving another postseason award.

The senior offensive lineman has been named the Bobby Bell College Impact Player of the Year in Division II. The award honors the most impactful Minnesota college football player at all three levels.

Cobb, a team captain, adds to his impressive resume, which includes being a multiple-time All-American, as well as All-Super Region Four honors, and finishing sixth in voting for the Gene Upshaw Award, which is given to the best lineman in Division II on either side of the ball.

Cobb makes it three consecutive Bobby Bell Awards for BSU players, as quarterback Brandon Alt took home the honor the previous two years.

