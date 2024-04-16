BSU Football to Play Spring Scrimmage at UMD

On Wednesday, the Bemidji State football team will travel to Duluth for a spring scrimmage with UMD.

This is the first year any Division II football team has been allowed to scrimmage another four-year school other than themselves during spring practices, thanks to a proposal that was passed in August of 2023.

The scrimmage will start at 4:30 p.m. at Malosky Stadium following a joint practice at 4 p.m. on Griggs Field. It will be televised on MY9 in Duluth and streamed online on the NSIC Network.