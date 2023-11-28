BSU Football Ends Season with Loss to Central Washington in NCAA Playoffs
Bemidji State football fell to Central Washington 21-17 on Saturday in the 2nd round of the NCAA playoffs, a heartbreaking loss for the Beavers that ended their season.
After traveling to Midland, Texas in the first round of the NCAA playoffs and knocking off third seeded Texas-Permian Basin, the Beavers earned a home game in round 2. Even with the Thanksgiving holiday, BSU fans packed the Chet as the stadium hosted Central Washington, a team the Beavers had never met before Saturday.
BSU led early on, but two costly turnovers in the second quarter led to 14 points for Central Washington, who got a lead for good on the first drive of the second half.
The Beavers finish their season with a 9-3 record, with 14 members of the team named to All-NSIC teams.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.