BSU Football Beats UT-Permian Basin in Defensive Battle, Moves on in NCAA Playoffs

Lakeland News — Nov. 20 2023

At a first-round NCAA Tournament matchup in Texas on Saturday, Bemidji State came out with a 10-3 win over UT-Permian Basin. It was a defensive battle for both teams as well as the lowest-scoring game of the season for the Beavers, and it ties their lowest points allowed.

Bemidji State wasn’t the only team with an upset win this weekend, as Central Washington beat Western Colorado, meaning the Beavers will get to host the second round of playoffs this Saturday, Nov. 25. This means it’ll be only their second time hosing an NCAA playoff game after hosting in the first round last year.

