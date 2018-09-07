BSU Encourages Students To Get involved With “Beaver Organization Bash”

They say one of the best ways to make the most of your college years is by getting involved, which is why Bemidji State University brought out all their clubs today for their annual Beaver Organization Bash.

More than thirty tables filled the lawn today. There were clubs for everything from anime to the student senate. Students could also learn about the different sports clubs on campus. Various businesses in the Bemidji area also had booths. Many students say it’s nice to see all their club options in the beginning of the year.

Abby Clanton, with the Design Guild, says, “It’s just to show what’s out there and if kids are interested in something.”

“They can sign up,” adds Carlee Waschek, also with the Design Guild.

Clanton continues, “They can get more information and just learn more about the clubs which is super helpful, because when I was a freshman, I didn’t know what was going on. I was like ‘what is a club.’ So yeah, if you come to this you can get a lot of information and potentially join a club, which is always fun.”

You can find a list of all the BSU clubs on their website here.