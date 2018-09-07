Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

BSU Encourages Students To Get involved With “Beaver Organization Bash”

Shirelle Moore
Sep. 6 2018
Leave a Comment

They say one of the best ways to make the most of your college years is by getting involved, which is why Bemidji State University brought out all their clubs today for their annual Beaver Organization Bash.

More than thirty tables filled the lawn today. There were clubs for everything from anime to the student senate. Students could also learn about the different sports clubs on campus. Various businesses in the Bemidji area also had booths. Many students say it’s nice to see all their club options in the beginning of the year.

Abby Clanton, with the Design Guild, says, “It’s just to show what’s out there and if kids are interested in something.”

“They can sign up,” adds Carlee Waschek, also with the Design Guild.

Clanton continues, “They can get more information and just learn more about the clubs which is super helpful, because when I was a freshman, I didn’t know what was going on. I was like ‘what is a club.’ So yeah, if you come to this you can get a lot of information and potentially join a club, which is always fun.”

You can find a list of all the BSU clubs on their website here.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Residents Gather At BSU For Community Appreciation Day

BSU’s American Indian Resource Center Holds Day Of Welcome

Bemidji State University Welcomes Class Of 2022 On Move-In Day

20 for 20: Bob Peters (2001)

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji Community Theater Presents “A Streetcar Named Desire”

Bemidji Community Theater is taking audiences back to the 1940s with their production of “A Streetcar Named Desire.” It’s the classic tale of two
Posted on Sep. 6 2018

Latest Stories

Bemidji Community Theater Presents "A Streetcar Named Desire"

Posted on Sep. 6 2018

Fishing Tips: Bottom Bouncers

Posted on Sep. 6 2018

Brainerd City Council Forms Historical Water Tower Citizen Committee

Posted on Sep. 6 2018

CLC Hosts First Cultural Thursday Series Of School Year

Posted on Sep. 6 2018

Lane Closures Planned For Highway 210 In Brainerd

Posted on Sep. 6 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.