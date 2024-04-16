BSU Defenseman Kyle Looft Signs Contract with AHL’s Texas Stars

Fifth-year defenseman Kyle Looft has added his name to a growing list of Bemidji State men’s hockey players signing professional contracts this offseason.

The two-time senior captain inked an amateur tryout (ATO) contract with the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League, the minor league affiliate of the Dallas Stars.

Looft led all league defensemen in scoring with 28 points in 32 games, earning him numerous awards including CCHA Defenseman of the Year and Best Defensive Defenseman as well as a four-time Defenseman of the Week and two-time Defenseman of the Month, and was also named All-CCHA First Team.

The product of Mankato finished his career at Bemidji State with the second-most games played in Beaver men’s hockey history with 169 appearances, second most by a defenseman.

Looft now joins Lleyton Roed and Carter Jones from the 2024 roster who have signed professional contracts this offseason. Roed signed with the AHL’s Coachella Valley Firebirds and Jones inked a contract with the ECHL’s Norfolk Admirals.