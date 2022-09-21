Lakeland PBS

BSU Choir Celebrates 85th Anniversary with Alumni Concert

Justin OthoudtSep. 20 2022

Legacy can be a hard concept to get a handle on. How can a group from the present connect with their predecessors in a meaningful way? To answer that question, look no further than the 85th anniversary celebration of The Bemidji Choir at Bemidji State University, where members of the current choir and The Bemidji Alumni Choir joined together last weekend during Homecoming.

“They’re doing some numbers, we’re doing some numbers, and we’re doing some numbers together,” explained Mark Carlson, The Bemidji Alumni Choir Director. “It’s truly a magical experience.”

Part of that magical experience was seeing both alumni and currently enrolled BSU choir members sitting down to rehearse with one another before the concert. This celebration perfectly represents what choir is at its roots: several artists coming together as one to create one beautiful piece of art in perfect unison.

“It’s really an honor – a total honor,” added Carlson.

It was that sense of being a part of something greater than one individual, all set to the tune of angelic music. That’s what this celebration, and the Bemidji Choir’s legacy, is all about.

The Bemidji Choir will be performing a number of other concerts throughout the school year. More information can be found at the BSU website or their Facebook page.

By — Justin Othoudt

