BSU Celebrates Native American Heritage Month
Bemidji State University is celebrating Native American Heritage month with a series of activities that celebrate the culture and contributions of the Native American community.
From a moccasin making class to lectures and dinners. Events have been held weekly at BSU since the month started. Last night, the American Indian Resource Center served a dinner of wild rice, fish, venison, and potatoes. The AIRC also hosted a beading class where participants learned how to make a peyote stitch.
Tammy Erickson, a BSU Grant Coordinator says, “Our niganawenimaanaaig program, which is a nursing program, we have to have cultural aspects in our grants from our students. So primarily the beading class. We had a moccasin making class and we’ll have a jingle dress making class. All those things are part of our culture so we want to show our students who aren’t familiar with the Native American culture our culture.”
The beading class will continue through December.
