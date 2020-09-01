BSU and NTC Expand Mental Health Services for Students Amid Pandemic

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College are partnering to expand mental health services available to students and have received $120,000 in funding from the Minnesota State Multi-campus Collaboration Grant program. The funding will support the hiring of a new case manager, as well as provide increased support for student psychiatric care and equipment needed for secure Telehealth services.

A 2018 health survey of Minnesota college students found that more than 40% of those surveyed reported mental health issues, and 55% indicated that mental health issues impacted their academic performance.

The program “Expanding Reach: Mental Health for All” will support initiatives that strengthen BSU and NTC’s ability to accommodate student needs amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

The institutions have long since had a health and counseling center, and psychiatric services became available for students just this year. Additionally, the introduction of Telehealth came with the need for alternative counseling options with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Expanding Reach program will provide the additional resources and tools needed to reach a wider demographic of students ensuring comprehensive mental health services.

