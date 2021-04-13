BSU Alumni & Foundation to Host “Green and White” Online Auction

Click to print (Opens in new window)

After having to cancel last year’s event, the new “Giving to Green and White” online campaign includes an exciting video mini-series, an online auction, and the ever-popular Build a Scholarship opportunity.

You can give three ways: by calling 218-755-3989, donating online, or by mailing a check.

The online auction will start this Thursday, April 15 and individuals have up to April 23 to donate.

