BSU Alumni & Foundation to Host “Green and White” Online Auction

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 12 2021

After having to cancel last year’s event, the new “Giving to Green and White” online campaign includes an exciting video mini-series, an online auction, and the ever-popular Build a Scholarship opportunity.

You can give three ways: by calling 218-755-3989, donating online, or by mailing a check.

The online auction will start this Thursday, April 15 and individuals have up to April 23 to donate.

