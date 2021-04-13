BSU Alumni & Foundation to Host “Green and White” Online Auction
After having to cancel last year’s event, the new “Giving to Green and White” online campaign includes an exciting video mini-series, an online auction, and the ever-popular Build a Scholarship opportunity.
You can give three ways: by calling 218-755-3989, donating online, or by mailing a check.
The online auction will start this Thursday, April 15 and individuals have up to April 23 to donate.
