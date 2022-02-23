BSU Accepting Donations During Annual Day of Giving

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Donations from all over the U.S. are being made today during Bemidji State University’s annual Day of Giving.

It’s a day where Beaver alumni, students, parents, friends, and faculty and staff come together to support a 24-hour online fundraising event that will change the lives of many BSU students both now and in the future.

BSU is giving donors the opportunity to choose where they would like their donation to go. There are roughly 12 areas for donors to choose from, such as student scholarships, alumni programming, the Department of Music, Nursing, aquatic biology research, Beaver athletics, and more.

The annual Day of Giving online event is still taking place until 11:59 PM Central Time on Tuesday, Feb. 22. More information on how to donate can be found here.

