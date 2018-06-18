Brown Bag Author Series Continues at the Brainerd Public Library

Readers in Brainerd are connecting with some award-winning authors throughout June and July as part of the Brainerd Public Library’s Brown Bag Author Series.

Friends of the Brainerd Public Library is a non-profit organization that has been connecting local readers with authors for nineteen years. The events are free and snacks are provided as fans can listen to the author’s story behind the book.

Today Carter Meland was the featured author discussing his personal connection to his novel “Stories for a Lost Child”.

This is just one of the many events the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library host to raise money for the library.

The Brown Bag Author Series brings a new writer to the Brainerd library every Monday at noon throughout June and July. Friends of the Brainerd Public Library are also hosting a children’s book sale at the library until Tuesday, June 19th, and all books on sale only cost a quarter. For more information on upcoming events visit http://www.wineandwordsandfriends.com/.

To hear what makes the Brown Bag Author Series unique, listen to Dawn Stattine, Friends of the Brainerd Public Library Vice President, in the video below.