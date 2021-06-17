Lakeland PBS

Browerville/Eagle Valley Softball Falls in State Championship, Earns 1st-Ever State Runner-Up in Class A

Chaz MootzJun. 17 2021

The Browerville/Eagle Valley softball team lost to Randolph 11-1 in the Class A state championship game. It’s the first time in school history that the Tigers have finished the season as state runner-up. The Tigers capped their historic season with a 25-1 record and became Section 6A champions.

By — Chaz Mootz

