Browerville/Eagle Valley Football Falls in State Semis to BOLD’s Passing Attack

Browerville/Eagle Valley started out the game strong, with a methodical 9-minute drive that gave the Tigers an early 7-0 lead. But BOLD’s passing attack was too much throughout the game as the Warriors won 56-7. BOLD’s Jordan Sagedahl threw for 407 yards and 6 touchdowns while Gavin Vosika caught 10 passes for 232 yards and 4 touchdowns. Watch highlights of the action and hear from head coach Wayne Petermeier after the game.