Lakeland PBS

Browerville/Eagle Valley Football Falls in State Semis to BOLD’s Passing Attack

AJ FeldmanNov. 16 2019

Browerville/Eagle Valley started out the game strong, with a methodical 9-minute drive that gave the Tigers an early 7-0 lead. But BOLD’s passing attack was too much throughout the game as the Warriors won 56-7. BOLD’s Jordan Sagedahl threw for 407 yards and 6 touchdowns while Gavin Vosika caught 10 passes for 232 yards and 4 touchdowns. Watch highlights of the action and hear from head coach Wayne Petermeier after the game.

AJ Feldman

By — AJ Feldman

Recent Show

Lakeland Currents: Whitetail Deer Management

Each year, more than half a million deer-hunters take to the woods in Minnesota, participating in a beloved tradition, while generating half a
Posted on Nov. 15 2019

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents: Whitetail Deer Management

Posted on Nov. 15 2019

Backroads: The Buzzardz

Posted on Nov. 14 2019

Common Ground: Jane Swenson Mosaic & Richard Lane Author

Posted on Nov. 13 2019

Lakeland Currents: Housing and Homelessness in the Bemidji Area

Posted on Nov. 8 2019

Backroads: The Latelys

Posted on Nov. 7 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.