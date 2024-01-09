Breezy Point Resort’s Ice Fest Deemed a Success, Highlighted by a Group of Brothers

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

It’s starting to be that the time of year when people can have some fun on the ice.

Festivals like Breezy Point Resort’s Ice Fest are what Minnesota winters are all about. While this season has been mild so far, there was still enough ice built up on the lake for people to get out of the house and get in on the winter fun.

“You know, we got a cabin on the golf course, it’s Ice Fest, we love to be out here and enjoying the time, enjoying the people and having fun,” said attendee Madison Stevens, who was visiting from Maple Grove. “I came here a couple of years ago for the same event and it was the best time ever, so I came back.”

There was something for everyone at Breezy Point Resort, and people at Saturday’s event were having a blast both indoors and outdoors.

“There’s food, there’s drinks, there’s water. There’s everything you need,” added Stevens. “We got kids playing hockey over there. You know, it’s all ages.”

Unfortunately, due to the snowfall, the ice fishing tournament for the kids in the morning had to be canceled, but the bags tournament that started at about noon was taken over by a group of 10 brothers.

“Well, every year, 10 of us brothers, we like to get together every year just to bond and have fun. You know, talk about the past year,” said Joe Ackerman, who came to Ice Fest from Sauk Rapids. “And we’ve been doing this for 36 years.”

There’s a lot of memories and a lot of stories with 36 years and 10 brothers, and when you have a family like the Ackermans, it’s impossible not to have a good time.

“Oh, it’s a great time. And we just can’t sit in the house and do nothing. You need to be out in the cold. And here’s a couple of my brothers,” said Ackerman as his brothers showed their thumbs-up while passing behind him. “They like to laugh at you and make fun of you, but you got to get out and enjoy yourself.”

For attendees of this year’s Ice Fest, there was good food, good drinks, good fun, and great people. No matter what the weather is like, does it get any better than that?

