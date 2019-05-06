Breezy Point Airport Honors Current Airport Manager With Name Change

Breezy Point Airport held its 5th annual Aviation Days over the weekend, and at the event, the airport’s board of directors announced a name change to the airfield.

Breezy Point Airport’s Board of Directors announced that the airport will now be called Breezy Point Airport Muller Field in honor of the airport’s current manager, Clifford Muller.

Since taking over in 2001, Muller has made great improvements to the airport’s runways, security, and has added numerous hangar homes. Muller is also a veteran who served in Vietnam as an airborne infantry member from 1965 until 1967.

“I’m honored and I appreciate all the work that went into making all this happen,” Muller said. “I just want to thank everyone for coming, I appreciate it so much to see everyone out having fun…it’s a family day.”

Breezy Point Airport Muller Field is the first airport since 1949 to be named after a veteran.