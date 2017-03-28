BREAKING: Remains Found In Brainerd Identified As Marc Welzant

The Brainerd Police Department announced moments ago that the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains found off Business Highway 371 in Brainerd over the weekend as those of Marc Welzant.

Welzant, a developmentally disabled man from Brainerd, was last seen 2:50 P.M. on October 26, 2014 on a security camera at a local convenience store on 6th St. in Brainerd.

Officials do not yet know the matter or cause of death and do not believe that foul play is involved.

Welzant would have turned 50 years old on March 17th, 2017.

