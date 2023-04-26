Brandon Mustful Stepping Down as Great River Rescue Director After Almost 11 Years

Click to print (Opens in new window)

After almost 11 years, Brandon Mustful is stepping down as executive director for Bemidji’s Great River Rescue.

Mustful announced his departure from the local animal shelter to the board in March. Despite his plans to leave the Great River Rescue, the work Mustful has done at the organization can be seen by community members and shelter residents for years to come.

This past Sunday marked the return of the Great River Rescue’s “Furr Bowl” fundraiser, but it’s also the final event Brandon Mustful will attend as their director. But he won’t be departing without leaving his mark on the non-profit.

During his time as executive director, Great River Rescue has not only had a name change, but they’ve also seen pets spend less time at the shelter before being placed into forever homes along with the introduction of new programs like the Pet Fixers clinic.

After taking a break, Mustful is looking toward his next steps in life bright-eyed and bushy tailed. With his business Mustful Strategic Consulting, he can help other non-profits find the purr-fect plan for their futures.

Mustful’s last day as the Great River Rescue executive director will be June 1. The non-profit’s board is currently accepting applications for the position and has more information on their website.

