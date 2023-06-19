Brainerd’s Relationship Safety Alliance Brings Back Fundraising Gala

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Since 1978, the Relationship Safety Alliance (formerly known as the Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center) has worked to give support to those suffering from relationship abuse, whether it be through the Louise Seliski Shelter or the Alex & Brandon Child Safety Center. Last Thursday, RSA hosted its annual gala to raise funds for its efforts.

“It’s our time to really bring our supporters and the community and everybody else together to share in what our mission is,” explained Relationship Safety Alliance Board of Directors Chair Mike Kuck. “But also it gives us the opportunity to help make sure that we’re propelling our mission forward.”

While the gala’s primary goal was to raise funds for the organization, it also highlighted the work Relationship Safety Alliance provided to greater Minnesota.

“We’re all needed somewhere,” said Relationship Safety Alliance Executive Director Shannon Wussow. “We have an amazing team and they all do their jobs very, very well.”

This gala was significant for the non-profit as it served as the first fundraising event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This event was scheduled for June of 2020, we all know what happened then,” said Wussow, “We’re just very happy that we were able to do it this year.”

The gala saw several volunteer members of RSA’s staff as well as several community members come out and support the RSA for the work they do for central Minnesota.

“It’s incredible to see the community come together, really just work with us, work together as partners,” said Kuck, “We’re not a separate organization. This organization is the community.”

The event featured guest speakers critical to the Relationship Safety Alliance, including its founder Louise Seliski.

