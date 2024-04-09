Brainerd’s Joey Halvorson Recognized by Community with 2 Awards

The Brainerd community showed out last Friday for Joey Halvorson. The 1961 BHS graduate received both her 2023 Brainerd Citizen of the Year award, as well as a 2024 Brainerd Public Schools Distinguished Achievement Hall of Fame induction.

Although the school traditionally holds its Hall of Fame ceremony in September, event organizers pushed up the date as Halvorson continues her fight with ALS, and the community really did its part.

One of her most noteworthy accomplishments is how she impacts other people’s lives.

“I just like to make people smile and be happy and care about each other,” she said.

Halvorson is affiliated with numerous organizations within the Brainerd Lakes Area, while also doing photography for both Lake Country Journal and Her Voice magazine.