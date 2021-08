Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd Family YMCA has come into a new agreement with the City of Baxter which will allow the YMCA to run year-round camps at Camp Vanasek.

This new opportunity will provide area children with new activities to participate in during the YMCA’s after-school camp.

