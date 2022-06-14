Brainerd Woman Dies After Being Hit By Truck in Accident
A Brainerd woman died yesterday following an accident involving a pickup truck.
According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a personal injury accident at 6:56 P.M. Monday on Thompson Road in Brainerd. An unnamed 33-year-old woman was walking her horse on the shoulder of the road when she was struck by a pickup truck traveling east. Upon arrival to the scene, officials determined that the victim was deceased.
The driver was only identified in the department’s press release as a 44-year-old male from Brainerd. The crash is currently under investigation.
