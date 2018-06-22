Brainerd Water Tower Artwork on Display Throughout Downtown

The historic Brainerd water tower was built nearly one hundred years ago, and it serves as central landmark for the city.

To celebrate the tower’s history the Brainerd Public Library hosted a canvas art contest where artists submitted their depiction of the landmark. The public voted on the submissions back in April to determine a People’s Choice winner.

After the contest, local businesses wanted to display the artwork, and now depictions of the water tower can be seen in eight different shops throughout downtown Brainerd.

With nearly sixty submissions, the library plans on hosting a similar contest with another landmark as the subject next year. Artists as young as thirteen participated, with creations from pencil drawings to collage work.

The People’s Choice winner went to a painting by Kelly Street, who said she hadn’t created art in seven years.

The project was funded from the vote of the people of Minnesota back in 2008, and the artwork will be on display in downtown Brainerd until the end of July.

To hear from the People’s Choice winner, Kelly Street, and the Brainerd Public Library Manager, Jolene Bradley, click the video below.