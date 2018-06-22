Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Brainerd Water Tower Artwork on Display Throughout Downtown

Anthony Scott
Jun. 21 2018
Leave a Comment

The historic Brainerd water tower was built nearly one hundred years ago, and it serves as central landmark for the city.

To celebrate the tower’s history the Brainerd Public Library hosted a canvas art contest where artists submitted their depiction of the landmark. The public voted on the submissions back in April to determine a People’s Choice winner.

After the contest, local businesses wanted to display the artwork, and now depictions of the water tower can be seen in eight different shops throughout downtown Brainerd.

With nearly sixty submissions, the library plans on hosting a similar contest with another landmark as the subject next year. Artists as young as thirteen participated, with creations from pencil drawings to collage work.

The People’s Choice winner went to a painting by Kelly Street, who said she hadn’t created art in seven years.

The project was funded from the vote of the people of Minnesota back in 2008, and the artwork will be on display in downtown Brainerd until the end of July.

To hear from the People’s Choice winner, Kelly Street, and the Brainerd Public Library Manager, Jolene Bradley, click the video below.

 

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Viking Land to Host Annual Harley Davidson Demo

Sauk Rapids Woman Charged with Fraud of Nine Victims

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Brings “American Dream” To Bemidji

Brainerd Restoration Leads Crowdfunding Campaign for Downtown Brainerd

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Mk said

... Read More

Chuck and Gail Mueller said

Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More

Jovanna said

To be honest I want to see the video again that the sgt showed all of us I reall... Read More

Lisa Jordan said

Thank you so much for highlighting the amazing VanGogh fiber art exhibit. We're... Read More

Latest Story

Viking Land to Host Annual Harley Davidson Demo

If you have ever wondered what it feels like to be behind the wheel of a Harley Davidson, well now is your chance. Viking Land in Baxter is
Posted on Jun. 21 2018

Latest Stories

Viking Land to Host Annual Harley Davidson Demo

Posted on Jun. 21 2018

Sauk Rapids Woman Charged with Fraud of Nine Victims

Posted on Jun. 21 2018

Man Injured In Little Falls Bicycle Crash

Posted on Jun. 21 2018

President Trump Visits Duluth For Rally

Posted on Jun. 21 2018

Teen Confesses To 2016 Melrose Church Arson Fire

Posted on Jun. 21 2018

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.