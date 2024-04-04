Brainerd Warriors Announce Five New Hall of Fame Inductees

The Brainerd Warriors Athletic Hall of Fame has announced that they will be inducting five new members at the Brainerd All-Sports Banquet later this month.

The 2024 Hall of Fame class includes football player Joe Haeg. He won five FCS National Championships at North Dakota State and also won Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Joining him is hockey player Josh Archibald, who set the Warriors’ single-season scoring record with 78 points as a senior in 2011. Archibald played for three different teams in his NHL career, hoisting the Stanley Cup as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017.

Also being inducted is Katy Etterman. Following a collegiate diving career at the University of Minnesota, she competed in the 2018 FINA High Diving World Cup and the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.

Joining the above in the Hall of Fame will be swimming and diving coaches John Zemke and Dan Anderson.