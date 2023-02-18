Lakeland PBS

Brainerd VFW’s 1st Freedom Festival Recognized by National VFW Magazine

Hanky HazeltonFeb. 17 2023

The Brainerd VFW held its first Freedom Festival on Armed Forces Day last May. The event turned out to be a great success, and recently, they had a piece written about it in the national VFW Magazine.

“We organized the Freedom Festival last year to make the community aware of what the VFW does and to bring them together again after the pandemic was coming down,” explained Sue Sterling, Brainerd VFW Auxiliary President.

The event included food, music, face painting, a silent auction, and more. It also highlighted contests they hold to encourage patriotism in youth, including a coloring contest and their Voice of Democracy essay competition.

But no matter what events they’re holding, the Brainerd VFW wants the community to get involved.

“My big thing is, ‘Hi, how are ya? I’ve seen you around here a few times. Are you eligible for membership? If you’re not, well, you’re welcome here anyway.’ We like people, and we do like the youth,” said VFW Post 1647 Senior Vice President Helen Doucette.

The Brainerd VFW has been able to support several youth sports teams and shelters. They have also donated $70,000 in charitable contributions each year to veterans in need and their families.

By — Hanky Hazelton

