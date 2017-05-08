Brainerd Under Water Boil Order

After experiencing a drop in water pressure on Sunday evening, the Brainerd Public Utilities issued a precautionary boil order for all water used for drinking and cooking.

Customers who use water from BPU are being asked to boil their water before use, as the company is performing a 24-hour test on the water.

Until May 26th, BPU is also continuing to flush the water mains around Brainerd, which will occur between the hours of 7:30 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.

Water may be discolored and customers are being asked to run the water for a few moments until the color turns clear.

According to the BPU website, both cities of Brainerd and Baxter operate with BPU, so citizens of Baxter should be on alert as well.