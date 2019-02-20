Brainerd Students To Receive Google Chromebooks For 2019-2020 School Year

All Brainerd High School students will soon have their own Google Chromebook computers to use at home and while they are at school.

Every high school student will receive their own Chromebook before the start of the 2019-2020 new school year. A one-time non-refundable insurance cost will be charged to the student when they pick up their device, and that will cover one repair on the computer. The insurance cost ranges from $20-$50 depending on the grade level of the student.

“We will be working with families as we go,” Sarah Porisch, Brainerd Public Schools Technology Director, said. “If there is an instance where we need to set up some sort of restitution program, or something where a student works off that cost, we’re going to be working with families so that we can make sure all of our students have this opportunity.”

Families can also apply to have the insurance fee waived if they meet the requirements.

The school will have privacy settings set on the devices while students use them at school, but at home the privacy settings are up to the parent or guardian. Students are expected to bring their computers with them each day they come to school.

“The other big thing about the district providing the device is equality,” Porisch said. “So, we want to make sure that all students in our district have the same equal advantage and [opportunity] to have that device.”

Free Wi-Fi will also be available to students on all Brainerd school buses starting next year.