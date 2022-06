Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd softball team concluded their season with a 6-0 loss to Forest Lake in the Class AAAA State Championship game and their first-ever state tournament runner-up finish in school history.

The Warriors finished their season with a 26-1 record. Seniors Olivia Tautges and Meghan Smith both earned a spot on the Class AAAA All-Tournament Team.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today