Brainerd Softball Advances to Class AAAA State Championship

The Brainerd softball team advanced to their first-ever state championship game in school history with wins over East Ridge and Hopkins in the Class AAAA State Tournament on Thursday. Both wins were low-scoring games for Brainerd, first a quarterfinal matchup against East Ridge 4-3 and then a win in the state semifinals over Hopkins 5-2.

Senior Olivia Tautges pitched all 14 innings on the day and secured Brainerd’s spot in the state title game with a strikeout in the bottom of the 7th inning against Hopkins. With the two wins today, the Warriors are now a perfect 26-0 on the season.

Brainerd has never won a state softball championship in school history. The Warriors will take on Forest Lake in the state final. Brainerd beat Forest Lake to cap their regular season by a score of 2-1 on May 20th.

Brainerd will be playing for the Class AAAA State Championship on Friday at 1:00 P.M.

