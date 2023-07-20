Brainerd Ski Loons Celebrate Summer with Water Ski Shows

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Since 2015, the Brainerd Lakes Area has been able to enjoy the high flying water ski shows of the Brainerd Ski Loons. This year is no different, as the group, now in its 2023 summer season, held a show last Sunday at Brainerd’s Lum Park.

Each show sees the Brainerd Ski Loons perform incredible water ski stunts, including ballet tricks, jumps, and pyramid stacks.

“The shows are really exciting, they’re great for families, great for adults and kids alike,” said Brainerd Ski Loons Show Director Mandy Dens. “You’ll see really awesome stunts, and have a bit of the humor with the skits and scripts that go on throughout the show.”

The team has been operating for over nine years and was originally formed due to a couple’s love of the sport.

“We started the team back in 2015 when my husband and I moved to town, we had been on a previous show team and we were really going to miss it,” explained Dens. “So we started this here, had no idea what to expect and just to see how it’s grown and flourished is just a really proud moment.”

As a team, the Ski Loons consist of members of all ages, who both perform acrobatic feats and support the team through spotting and boat driving.

“We have anywhere from 2-year-olds who are skiing with their parents this year, all the way up to people in their 60s and 70s,” said Dens.

“There’s a lot of different ages here, there’s many generations of skiers, some of them who know how to ski, some who don’t, some who’ve competed at nationals for things, and some of them who just come here to have fun,” said Brainerd Ski Loons Skier Wyatt Binsfeld.

Since its inception, the annual show has only grown, with spectators flocking to see the performance year after year.

“It’s exhilarating, we are really proud of what we are able to put on here for the community,” said Dens.

“I know other people who come from all over the Minnesota area, some from different states, too. They just come to sit there and watch and they really enjoy it,” added Binsfeld.

The Ski Loons will hold three more shows in Lum Park throughout the summer on July 30th, August 13th, and August 16th. More information on the group can be found on their website.

