Brainerd Schools Soon Accepting Nominations for Teacher of the Year 2018
The Brainerd School District will soon be collecting nominations online for Brainerd Teacher of the Year 2018. Anyone is able to nominate a Brainerd Public School District teacher that made a lasting impression on his/her students or the community.
The online nominations will be available Monday Feb.12 trough the end of day on Friday Feb.23 at http://www.isd181.org.
The Brainerd Teacher of the Year will named in March 2018.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Fun story about the Pillager Puzzlers but there is nothing in the story about wh... Read More
I know Nate Matthews! He used to live in my town!!! #SmallTownPride... Read More
Ben, you are an amazing young man! THANK YOU for all that you do!... Read More
Here is the link; risinghopefoundation.org/donate/ and it is now at the end of t... Read More