Brainerd Schools Soon Accepting Nominations for Teacher of the Year 2018

The Brainerd School District will soon be collecting nominations online for Brainerd Teacher of the Year 2018. Anyone is able to nominate a Brainerd Public School District teacher that made a lasting impression on his/her students or the community.

The online nominations will be available Monday Feb.12 trough the end of day on Friday Feb.23 at http://www.isd181.org.

The Brainerd Teacher of the Year will named in March 2018.