Lakeland PBS
Brainerd Schools Soon Accepting Nominations for Teacher of the Year 2018

Sarah Winkelmann
Feb. 7 2018
The Brainerd School District will soon be collecting nominations online for Brainerd Teacher of the Year 2018. Anyone is able to nominate a Brainerd Public School District teacher that made a lasting impression on his/her students or the community.

The online nominations will be available Monday Feb.12 trough the end of day on Friday Feb.23 at http://www.isd181.org.

The Brainerd Teacher of the Year will named in March 2018.

