Brainerd Schools Asks The Public To Help Name New Elementary School

Anthony Scott
Feb. 26 2019
With groundbreaking on a new elementary school in Baxter expected to take place in the spring, the Brainerd Board of Education turned its attention Monday evening to the question of what to name this school: Baxter Elementary or something different.

The public is invited to vote via a short survey located on blueprint181.org to let the Board of Education know what you think the name of the new elementary school ought to be. The survey will be open until Friday, March 15, 2019. The results of it will be shared with the Board of Education at their meeting on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 6 p.m. in the boardroom of the Washington Educational Services Building located at 804 Oak Street in Brainerd.

