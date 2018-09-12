Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Brainerd School District Moves Forward With Blueprint 181 Plans

Rachel Johnson
Sep. 12 2018
Leave a Comment

The Brainerd School District has taken an important step in the Blueprint 181 building process with the approval of the first round of schematic design plans during a meeting Monday evening.

The Brainerd Public Schools Board of Education has unanimously approved the schematic design plans for the Harrison and Nisswa Elementary updates along with designs for a new elementary school in Baxter. The district heard feedback about the plans from the community in an open house last week.

“The next steps is we’re pulling user groups together in each of these three buildings which will be several days where each of the staff members in the buildings get to look at their spaces to identify areas that are very important, that have to be a part of their space and any concerns that they moving forward,” said Laine Larson, Brainerd School District Superintendent.

The community voted to implement the Blueprint 181 plans in a referendum held last April. The updates will have an immense impact on the Brainerd School District. According to the Blueprint 181 website, the plans will address health, safety, and classroom needs in all of the district’s schools. It will also add more space for students, a need due to Brainerd’s growing population.

“What this is doing is providing that home for our kids so that when they come to school they have a safe environment that is conducive to the educational efficiencies that we need and providing the highest quality educational opportunities possible,” added Larson. “Our tagline is to provide opportunity, innovation, and success for all learners and that’s what these facilities are going to help us to enhance as we move forward.”

For more information on Blueprint 181 and to stay up to date on the Brainerd School District’s remodeling and design plans, visit www.blueprint181.org.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd School Board Approves Blueprint 181 Plans

Blueprint 181 Plans Laid Out In Open House

20 for 20: School Closure (2004)

Cost of Brainerd School Lunches Increase By a Nickel

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

Representatives Gather For Carnegie Restoration Kickoff

With construction expected to begin later this week, representatives from the Friends of the Carnegie, the City of Bemidji, Widseth Smith Nolting
Posted on Sep. 12 2018

Latest Stories

Representatives Gather For Carnegie Restoration Kickoff

Posted on Sep. 12 2018

One Dead In Drowning After Car Accident In Grand Rapids

Posted on Sep. 12 2018

Two People Sent To Hospital After Crash In Royalton

Posted on Sep. 12 2018

Public Invited To Attend Backroads Tapings In Bemidji

Posted on Sep. 12 2018

Bemidji Volleyball Falls To D-G-F

Posted on Sep. 12 2018

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.