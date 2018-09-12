Brainerd School District Moves Forward With Blueprint 181 Plans

The Brainerd School District has taken an important step in the Blueprint 181 building process with the approval of the first round of schematic design plans during a meeting Monday evening.

The Brainerd Public Schools Board of Education has unanimously approved the schematic design plans for the Harrison and Nisswa Elementary updates along with designs for a new elementary school in Baxter. The district heard feedback about the plans from the community in an open house last week.

“The next steps is we’re pulling user groups together in each of these three buildings which will be several days where each of the staff members in the buildings get to look at their spaces to identify areas that are very important, that have to be a part of their space and any concerns that they moving forward,” said Laine Larson, Brainerd School District Superintendent.

The community voted to implement the Blueprint 181 plans in a referendum held last April. The updates will have an immense impact on the Brainerd School District. According to the Blueprint 181 website, the plans will address health, safety, and classroom needs in all of the district’s schools. It will also add more space for students, a need due to Brainerd’s growing population.

“What this is doing is providing that home for our kids so that when they come to school they have a safe environment that is conducive to the educational efficiencies that we need and providing the highest quality educational opportunities possible,” added Larson. “Our tagline is to provide opportunity, innovation, and success for all learners and that’s what these facilities are going to help us to enhance as we move forward.”

For more information on Blueprint 181 and to stay up to date on the Brainerd School District’s remodeling and design plans, visit www.blueprint181.org.