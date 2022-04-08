Brainerd School Board Selects Three Finalists for Superintendent

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Interviews for the next Brainerd School District superintendent concluded Wednesday, and now the Brainerd School Board has narrowed down its final candidates.

Six candidates interviewed for the job Tuesday, April 5 and Wednesday, April 6. Of the six candidates interviewed, the School Board has narrowed down the list down to three finalists, one of which is Brainerd’s own Heidi Hahn.

Hahn has assumed various roles over her 26 years with the district, including working as a counselor and in special education, and is currently Assistant Superintendent. When asked to describe her leadership style, she said that it was “collaborative.”

Another finalist for the superintendent position also sees themselves as a collaborative leader, and that’s Karsten Anderson. Anderson has been a superintendent for 23 years, and for the past 11 years, he has been the superintendent for the Red Wing Public Schools.

The third finalist for superintendent is Eric Schneider, who caters towards the financial side of the position. Eric has served as an associate superintendent for Minnetonka Public Schools but eventually chose to become a consultant in the private sector, most recently working as chief academic officer for EdIncites. But as he and his wife prepare to be empty nesters, Schneider is excited to jump back into the public school system.

The candidates are set to interview again in front of the board again next week as well as meet with different community focus groups.

