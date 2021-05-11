Lakeland PBS

Brainerd School Board Picks Name for High School Performing Arts Center

Nick UrsiniMay. 11 2021

The Brainerd School Board announced during their annual meeting that the new high school’s performing arts center will be called the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts. Gichi-ziibi is the Ojibwe word for “big river” or “Mississippi River”.

“I think once we learn to say it, it has a nice ring to it,” said Board Member Ruth Nelson. “I’d rather have something unique.”

The grand opening celebration of the performing arts center is set to take place on Wednesday, May 26 at 6 PM.

According to the Brainerd Public School District, approximately 400 total guests will be allowed in the venue due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Tickets are free, but must be reserved. A maximum of two tickets can be reserved. You can reserve tickets by clicking here.

