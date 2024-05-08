Brainerd School Board Opts To Find Interim Superintendent After Hiring Vote Fails

At a special school board meeting today, the Brainerd School Board voted to hire an Interim Superintendent for the 2024-25 school year.

The School Board interviewed 2 final candidates today, Adrian Norman, the former superintendent of Chisolm Public Schools and Kristine Wehrkamp Herman, the current Superintendent of Royalton Public Schools.

But after the interviews, Board members could not find a majority vote for either candidate and opted to go with an Interim Superintendent after current Superintendent Heidi Hahn retires this summer.

The Minnesota School Board Association will work with the Brainerd School Board to identify and select an Interim Superintendent to begin serving the district on July first.

The School Board will re-launch their Superintendent search next fall or winter.