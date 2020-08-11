Lakeland PBS

Brainerd School Board Approves Hybrid Learning Model For Fall

Lakeland News — Aug. 11 2020

The Brainerd Public School Board met Monday night and voted to approve its hybrid learning model for the upcoming fall semester.

The model would have grades K-5 meet in person for class every day with a shortened schedule. For grades 6-12, in-person classes will meet twice a week, with the rest taking place via online learning. Superintendent Laine Larson explained last Thursday why she felt the hybrid model would work best for the district.

The school year is set to begin on August 24th.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

