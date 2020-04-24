Brainerd Rotary Foundation Makes Local Grants to Area Nonprofits

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Rotary Foundation of the Brainerd Noon Rotary Club has made donations and grants totaling $10,000 to local nonprofits in the area.

The funds were dedicated to local entities working to meet the needs of residents for basic necessities. Organizations that received funds are:

YMCA Food Program

Bridges of Hope/Operation Sandwich

Nisswa Outreach Program

Salvation Army

P.O.R.T.

Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen

Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center/Alex & Brandon Child Safety Center

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today