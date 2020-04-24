Brainerd Rotary Foundation Makes Local Grants to Area Nonprofits
The Rotary Foundation of the Brainerd Noon Rotary Club has made donations and grants totaling $10,000 to local nonprofits in the area.
The funds were dedicated to local entities working to meet the needs of residents for basic necessities. Organizations that received funds are:
- YMCA Food Program
- Bridges of Hope/Operation Sandwich
- Nisswa Outreach Program
- Salvation Army
- P.O.R.T.
- Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen
- Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center/Alex & Brandon Child Safety Center
