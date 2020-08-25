Brainerd Restaurant and Venue Debuts Drive-In Theatre

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Adapting is the name of the game for any business hoping for long-term success. This sentiment seems especially true for businesses during the on-going pandemic. The Woods, a restaurant and venue located in Brainerd, found this innovation and adaptation in the form of a drive-in movie theater.

The idea of building a drive-in theater was born from one of the many meetings business partner and head chef Matt Annand and his staff had been having throughout the state’s shutdown period. The group was looking for ways to spark revenue during a time in which being a dine-in experience wasn’t a thriving business to be in.

Annand believes this innovation has a chance to separate themselves from the rest of the pack for not only pandemic times, but potentially the long term as well.

