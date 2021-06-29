Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Public Transit Bid Goes to Minneapolis Company Over Baxter-Based Group

Nick UrsiniJun. 28 2021

The Brainerd City Council voted to hire Minneapolis-based company Blue Earth Blue Sky, owned by Jefferson Lines, over Baxter-based Reichert.

City council members awarded the nearly $3.6 million contract on a 4-2 vote. There was a difference of $1.2 million had the council gone with Reichert.

The Blue Earth Blue Sky Contract will begin on August 1 and run through June 30, 2024.

