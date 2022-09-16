Brainerd Public Schools Recognizes Title IX Anniversary

Click to print (Opens in new window)

One of the many things discussed during the most recent Brainerd School Board meeting was the anniversary of the Title IX amendment. Enacted in 1972, the amendment prohibits sex-based discrimination within federally funded school programs.

The district celebrated the 50 years that Title IX has been in effect. As Brainerd Public Schools approaches their 150th year of service, they’ve taken a look back at the history of how Title IX changed the way students participated in activities.

According to district archivist John Erickson, the district has had girls basketball for over 120 years. And with over 100 years of girls sports in the district, multiple girls state tournament berths and championships wouldn’t have been possible without Title IX.

