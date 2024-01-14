Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Public Schools Adopts New Strategic Plan

Sammy HolladayJan. 14 2024

For the first time in about a decade, the Brainerd School District has an active strategic plan.

Creating a plan was one of Heidi Hahn’s priorities when she took over the position of superintendent. Nearly a year ago, the district board of education agreed to hire private firm PartnerED to help develop the plan.

The plan laid out four parameters: make all decisions based on the best interest of the student; not compromise excellence; continually engage in experiences that benefit students, families, and the community; and be responsible stewards of resources. The strategies in the plan will prioritize multiple educational goals that include all students graduating from high school, all students being ready for career and college, and cultivating an environment that ensures each child and staff member feels safe, seen, known, and valued.

The school board was thankful for the work put in towards the plan. With it now being approved, the district is eager to achieve the goals and long-term objectives laid out in the plan.

