Brainerd Public School Officials Discuss Safety at District Buildings

A variety of schools in the Lakeland viewing area have seen multiple school threats over the last few months. During Monday’s Brainerd School Board meeting, one parent expressed her biggest fear of her kids being harmed at school. We sat down with district officials to talk about how safe their buildings are and how they prepare for the worst.

Officials mentioned it takes a village to monitor what is said on social media. That’s why Assistant Superintendent Heidi Hahn thanked law enforcement for their very close relationship and the parents and students that let the school know of any threatening posts.

