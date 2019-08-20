Lakeland PBS
Brainerd Public Library’s Art Contest Opens Voting To The Public

Aug. 19 2019

The Brainerd Public Library is known for inviting local artists to display their work from time to time. This week, the Mississippi River Bridge art contest is taking place and involves the whole community, as the winner is decided by the people.

“All this week through Saturday we’re going to have voting here at the library, we call it the people’s choice, and it’s part of the Mississippi bridge art contest,” said Brainerd Public Library Manager Jenny Hill.

“Starting in June and July, we handed out canvases and we offered free beginner art classes; people participating in the class had the option to be in the contest or not,” said Hill.

Most of the members in the art classes took part in the contest, along with many other local artists in the community.

“We have 46 interpretations of the Mississippi River Bridge here in Brainerd that local artists have done and just everyday people who wanted to try their hand in art,” said Hill.

The Brainerd Public Library likes to feature its contests with historical landmarks from around the area.

“Historians in the area have told me it’s one of the great unsung bridges because completely overgrown these days by trees, so we’ve had historic photos available for the people making the paintings to use and of course, if you’re around in the winter, it gives you a view of the art deco architecture,” said Hill.

Voting for the Mississippi bridge painting contest will end on Saturday, August 24th.

