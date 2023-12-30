Brainerd Public Library Hours, Budget To Take Hit In 2024

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Brainerd Public Library’s materials budget will take a hit in 2024 as will its hours of operations.

Beginning Tuesday, January 2nd, the library will be open seven fewer hours a week than it is now.

The decision was made after requests for higher library levies from Crow Wing County and the city of Brainerd were not granted after library leaders requested a 2.5% increase in the city’s levy for 2024, but saw the request get denied.

The library will close at 5pm Monday, Thursday, and Friday, and at 7pm Tuesday and Wednesday, Saturday hours will remain the same at 9am until 4pm, while it will remain closed on Sundays. Digital library services are still available 24/7 at krls.org.

Even with fewer hours, staffing hours are expected to remain unchanged.

