Brainerd Preps Amphitheater at New Park Ahead of June Grand Opening

Hanky HazeltonMay. 10 2023

Construction for the new amphitheater in Brainerd at the Mississippi Landing Trailhead is underway and is receiving its final touches.

“100 years ago to the year, this was a park that was given to the city, and … over the years, that was forgot. It became a parking lot, and for the longest time people said, ‘Well, why do we have a parking lot that’s right alongside the Mississippi?’ said Brainerd mayor Dave Badeaux. “It took about 13 years to get to this date here, and we had a group, the Riverfront Committee, that put in a lot of work, and those people really deserve the praise of taking a vision, creating it, and moving their way through until we are where we are today.”

Lyman P. White Park, formerly referred to as the Mississippi Landing Trailhead Park, and its amphitheater have been designed to connect nicely with the Mississippi River and give the public a great view. The park will also offer activities and a building designed to act as a classroom. Local kids can connect with the river and have a unique opportunity to learn.

The park’s grand opening is the first weekend in June, and the public will have the opportunity to enjoy a concert, view the park, and ask more questions. More information on the park can be found on the city of Brainerd website.

