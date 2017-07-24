DONATE

Brainerd Police Still Looking For Missing Man

Clayton Castle
Jul. 24 2017
The Brainerd Police Department are continuing to investigate the disappearance of a 29-year-old Brainerd man, last seen in downtown Brainerd on July 4th.

John Alan Greenwaldt was reported missing by his family on July 14th after his social media accounts, which he was very active on, showed inactivity for a number of days after his last known appearance.

Greenwaldt is believed to have gotten into a silver or gray car with an unknown male in the south alley of the 700 block of Laurel Street in Brainerd on July 4th.

Greenwaldt is described as a white male with a height of 5′ 10”, 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos on his neck and arms, as well as the letters “JOHN” across his left fingers and “DIANE” on his right forearm.

Anyone with information on Greenwaldt’s disappearance is asked to call the Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805.

