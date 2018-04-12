Brainerd Police Participate in Statewide Distracted Driving Campaign

You might see additional police cars on the road the next few weeks as the extra distracted driving enforcement is now underway.

The Brainerd Police Department is just one of over 300 agencies across the state of Minnesota participating in the 2018 Distracted Driving Campaign.

“Whether it is your phone, reaching over to grab something, changing the radio station or maybe yelling at a kid in the back seat,” said Officer Runde, from the Brainerd Police Department.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, distracted driving contributes to one in every five crashes in Minnesota.

“It’s everybody that is doing it,” Officer Runde said. “Male, female, old and young so it is a huge epidemic right now.”

It is illegal to use your phone for texting or other internet purposes even while driving and includes while sitting at a traffic light.

“It’s a habit, it’s almost an addiction,” Officer Runde said.

“People think, I have a few seconds, they hear the ding and the brain has been studied so we know we will be drawn to learn what that is,” said Tom Nixon, the Central Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths Regional Coordinator.

But even though illegal… “It’s very difficult for us to enforce because it is hard to prove,” Officer Runde said.

Even if the officer sees the driver with their phone in hand.

“Just because they have their phone up, it doesn’t necessarily right there give us the right to talk to them, there has to be some driving conduct,” Officer Runde said.

But officials are out in full swing patrolling areas, like Highway 210 for distracted drivers.

“We just want to make sure you were paying attention to the road, were you on your phone?” Officer Runde said while conducting a traffic stop.

Even if issued a citation, officials are counting on the public to stop distracted driving.

“Turn the notifications off on your phone, if you don’t hear that ding, that dopamine doesn’t dump into the brain and we’re not going to be looking for what that was,” Nixon said.

A small step to potentially save a large crash.

“You see the impact it has on the families and just the heartache that comes with it,” Officer Runde said.

So think twice before checking Facebook, texting or anything other than the road.

“You always have to be paying attention because that unexpected person coming through the light, red light running being one example of that issue or icy conditions or animals that come out,” Nixon said.

The extra patrols will continue to take place throughout the state until April 22.