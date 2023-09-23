Brainerd Police Department Pulls School Resource Officers from District

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Brainerd became the latest Minnesota city to have school resource officers removed from its public schools, as the city ended the agreement with Brainerd Public Schools earlier this month.

Brainerd City Council members came to the decision during their meeting on Sept. 5 following legislation that was passed earlier this year limiting school resource officers’ use of restraints. The law now prohibits Brainerd police officers from using force to restrain students, which many in law enforcement feel is stopping them from doing their jobs.

“It puts that officer at risk,” said Brainerd Police Chief John Davis. “[It’s a] personal liability to them. If they in good faith make a wrong decision, it puts the city at risk, increase amount of liability, but then also really takes that tool away for the officer to do their job to safeguard the schools and the safety of the schools.”

The Brainerd Police Department plans to have continued police presence at the high school with an officer assigned to patrol the area and remain on call.

